Padres, Guardians postponed by rain, doubleheader Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed by rain and a soggy forecast.

The rainout will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego’s Mike Clevinger, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, will make his first start since 2020 — against the Guardians, who traded him to the Padres at the deadline that season.