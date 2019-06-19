Milwaukee Brewers (40-33, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-37, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (7-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Padres: Matt Strahm (2-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Logan Allen. Allen threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Padres are 20-20 on their home turf. The San Diego offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Brewers are 18-20 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 125 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 26 homers. The Padres won the last meeting 4-1. Logan Allen secured his first victory and Francisco Mejia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Brandon Woodruff took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits and is batting .257. Manny Machado is 16-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 26 home runs and is batting .340. Yasmani Grandal is 9-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .278 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franmil Reyes: day-to-day (neck), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.