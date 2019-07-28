San Francisco Giants (53-52, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 3.66 ERA) Padres: Chris Paddack (6-5, 2.84 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Diego and San Francisco will play on Sunday at PETCO Park.

The Padres are 20-22 against the rest of their division. San Diego’s lineup has 155 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 28 homers.

The Giants are 28-25 in division matchups. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .235 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .258. The Padres won the last meeting 5-1. Cal Quantrill notched his fourth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Shaun Anderson registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 66 RBIs and is batting .273. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-45 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 37 extra base hits and is batting .239. Pablo Sandoval has 11 hits and is batting .262 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .250 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 7-3, .230 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franmil Reyes: day-to-day (undisclosed), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.