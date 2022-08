SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell was cleared to pitch Friday night against the Washington Nationals after being involved in a minor traffic collision the night before.

“You don’t expect those types of things,” Melvin said. “Physically, he’s fine. But that can shake you up a little bit. Our guys checked him out today, and we’ve talked to him, and he’s ready to pitch. So I think we probably got lucky.”