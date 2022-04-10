Padres LHP Blake Snell scratched before Sunday's start

The 2018 AL Cy Young winner went through his usual warm up before the game but right-hander Nabil Crismatt came out to the mound for the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

PHOENIX — The San Diego Padres scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before game time on Sunday.

It’s the first bad news for a Padres rotation that’s been brilliant through the first three games. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea threw 13 innings of no-hit baseball on back-to-back days and Joe Musgrove was solid on Saturday, giving up two runs over six innings.