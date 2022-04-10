Padres LHP Blake Snell scratched before Sunday's start

PHOENIX — The San Diego Padres scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before game time on Sunday.
The Padres said Snell didn’t start because of “left adductor tightness.”
It’s the first bad news for a Padres rotation that’s been brilliant through the first three games. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea threw 13 innings of no-hit baseball on back-to-back days and Joe Musgrove was solid on Saturday, giving up two runs over six innings.
