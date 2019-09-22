Arizona Diamondbacks (80-75, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (69-86, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (12-8, 4.20 ERA) Padres: Garrett Richards (0-1, 7.36 ERA)

LINE: Padres -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 30-39 against NL West opponents. The San Diego offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Diamondbacks are 35-37 against division opponents. The Arizona offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .329. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Taylor Clarke earned his fifth victory and Abraham Almonte went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for Arizona. Matt Strahm registered his 10th loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 33 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Hosmer is 7-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 77 extra base hits and has 92 RBIs. Almonte is 5-for-12 with a double, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 1-9, .187 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.