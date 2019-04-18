Cincinnati Reds (5-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (11-8, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tanner Roark (0-0, 4.30 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (0-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 4-5 in home games. San Diego has hit 28 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Wil Myers leads the club with five, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Reds are 0-7 in road games. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .276 is the worst in their division. Tucker Barnhart leads the lineup with an OBP of .409. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myers leads the Padres with five home runs and is batting .317. Franmil Reyes is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 hits and has seven RBIs. Jesse Winker is 8-for-32 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.