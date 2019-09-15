San Diego Padres (68-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 5.12 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-6, 6.56 ERA)

LINE: Rockies -108; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 29-40 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .455, good for third in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads the club with a .593 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 40 home runs.

The Padres are 30-36 against division opponents. San Diego is slugging .418 as a unit. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499. The Rockies won the last meeting 11-10. Peter Lambert earned his third victory and Daniel Murphy went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs for Colorado. Eric Lauer registered his ninth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 40 home runs and is batting .313. Trevor Story is 11-for-37 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 31 home runs and has 62 RBIs. Wil Myers is 14-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Hunter Renfroe: (ankle), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck), Francisco Mejia: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.