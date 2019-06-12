San Diego Padres (33-34, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-38, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Giants: Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 14-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego has slugged .409 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with a .589 slugging percentage, including 28 extra-base hits and 18 home runs. The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Mark Melancon earned his third victory and Steven Duggar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Trey Wingenter registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .474. Evan Longoria is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Franmil Reyes leads the Padres with 19 home runs and has 33 RBIs. Renfroe is 3-for-23 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 3-7, .216 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Belt: day-to-day (illness), Buster Posey: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Matt Strahm: 10-day IL (rib), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

