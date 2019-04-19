Cincinnati Reds (6-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (11-9, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 7.43 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Padres: Matt Strahm (0-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Padres are 4-6 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 28 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Wil Myers leads them with five, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Reds are 1-7 in road games. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .262 is last in the majors. Tucker Barnhart leads the club with an OBP of .391. The Reds won the last meeting 4-1. Tanner Roark recorded his first victory and Barnhart went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Chris Paddack registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with nine extra base hits and is slugging .608. Franmil Reyes is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 14 hits and has four RBIs. Jesse Winker is 9-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

