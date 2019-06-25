San Diego Padres (38-40, fourth in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-56, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Logan Allen (1-0, .00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Orioles: Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 9-28 on their home turf. Baltimore’s lineup has 91 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 17 homers.

The Padres are 17-20 in road games. San Diego has hit 112 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads them with 23, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 17 home runs and has 36 RBIs. Jonathan Villar is 8-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .617. Manny Machado is 22-for-46 with six doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .223 batting average, 8.26 ERA, outscored by 48 runs

Padres: 5-5, .304 batting average, 7.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.