San Diego Padres (33-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-32, second in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 8.07 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Rockies are 12-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, David Dahl leads the club with an average of .332.

The Padres have gone 14-16 against division opponents. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .292, led by Eric Hosmer with a mark of .331. The Rockies won the last meeting 10-7. Antonio Senzatela earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Colorado. Nick Margevicius took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 17 home runs and is slugging .598. Dahl is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 73 hits and is batting .285. Ian Kinsler is 8-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.