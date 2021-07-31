Rockies: RHP Yency Almonte (MLB COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols) threw a side session in preparation for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque…. RHP Antonio Senzatela (MLB COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols) is expected back next week. Manager Bud Black said Senzatela will make a minor league rehab start in an Arizona Complex League game on Saturday, with the goal of throwing four innings and 60 pitches in preparation for a possible start next week. ... OF Yonathan Daza (MLB COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols) got four at-bats in an ACL game on Thursday and likely will get similar playing time over the next few days.