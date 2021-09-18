“It’s not viewed negatively,” Tingler said. “We’re a family. We’re not going to discuss the details, but we care. There’s passion. There’s frustration. Those are all emotions that are natural, and those things happen.”
Tatis slammed his helmet in the dugout after the strikeout before Machado began to give him an earful. The 29-year-old Machado and 22-year-old Tatis were separated by teammates during the incident, which came at the end of the top of the fifth. They eventually made their way to their positions — Machado at third, Tatis at short.
San Diego blew a two-run lead in the eighth inning and lost 3-2 to drop 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals for the second and final NL wild card.
The Padres entered the year expeted to battle with the Dodgers for an NL West crown, but they’ve gone 23-32 in the second half as Los Angeles and San Francisco have pulled away in the division race.
“I think any time stakes are high and everybody knows what’s at stake, anything can happen,” Tingler said. “We can have disagreements, but we still love each other, we play for each other, we care about one another, and so when you have those strong emotions on both sides things happen. I can’t predict what’s going to happen the next couple weeks.”
___
