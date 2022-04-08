Peralta's single in 8th ends no-hit bid by San Diego Padres

PHOENIX — Arizona’s David Peralta lined a leadoff single in the eighth inning, ending another no-hit bid by the San Diego Padres.
This is the second straight day a Padres starter took a no-hitter deep into a game against the Diamondbacks. It’s also the second straight day the D-backs broke up the no-hit bid against reliever Tim Hill.
Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings on Thursday on opening night and then was pulled. Hill entered the game in the seventh and gave up a hit to Pavin Smith.
The Diamondbacks rallied to win Thursday’s game 4-2 when Seth Beer hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth.
Manaea was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the Padres earlier this month.
Manaea walked one and struck out seven. The left-hander caught a break in the seventh when Carson Kelly’s bouncing grounder down the third-base line went foul by a few inches. Kelly grounded out to shortstop a few pitches later.
The Padres led 3-0 when Manaea was pulled.
Manaea was 11-10 with a 3.91 ERA for the A’s last season.
