The Padres sent a parade of relievers to the mound after Mike Clevinger left the game after throwing his second pitch of the second inning. It was Clevinger’s first start since Sept. 23. The right-hander missed the first round because of an elbow impingement.
After Tingler was ejected, the Dodgers scored four runs in the sixth to break a 1-all tie. Garrett’s replacement, left-hander Matt Strahm, allowed a tiebreaking sacrifice fly before four straight LA hitters reached base.
