Pomeranz’s injury is the latest for a bullpen that had been projected as the team’s major strength. The Padres placed closer Kirby Yates on the IL last week with an inflamed right elbow. Yates had an MLB-high 41 saves last year.
San Diego lost Andres Muñoz to Tommy John surgery in March and Trey Wingenter to the same surgery in July. Also, Jose Castillo sprained his lat on July 8 and was placed on the IL earlier this month.
