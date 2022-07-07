Padres' Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night.

Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Joey Bart of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning. Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.