Padres' Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams and was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart on Thursday night.
Profar rolled onto his back and was writhing in pain. He was tended to for several minutes and at one point sat up. He attempted to walk off the field, accompanied by trainers, but collapsed just as he got to the infield dirt.
He was on the ground for several more minutes, surrounded by the training staff, before a medical cart arrived. Profar was placed on a stretcher before being driven off on the cart. His teammates watched from a few feet away.
Abrams remained in the game.
