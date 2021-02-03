Since Christmas, Preller has added starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove in blockbuster deals, and signed South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong.
Preller has built the Padres’ farm system into one of the best in the majors. He also traded for star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. while he was still a minor leaguer, and signed free agents Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Drew Pomeranz.
“Erik and A.J. have earned their promotions by assembling strong business and baseball operations groups within our organization while working together toward our singular goal of winning a World Series championship,” Padres owner Peter Seidler said in a statement.
