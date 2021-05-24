Brewers: RHP Eric Yardley (right shoulder) returned to Milwaukee after working two scoreless innings over the weekend while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville and is expected to be reinstated from the injured list later this week, manager Craig Counsell said. Yardley, who posted a 1.54 ERA in 24 appearances last season, had allowed seven runs over 11 innings in 10 outings before the injury. ... OF Christian Yelich, who hit his first home run of the season Sunday, was out of the lineup Monday for a planned day off as he is eased back into action after missing more than a month with back soreness.