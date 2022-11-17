Padres, reliever Suarez agree to 5-year deal through '27

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres and reliever Robert Suarez agreed to a five-year deal Thursday that runs through 2027.
Suarez had a 3.00 ERA over seven appearances in the postseason. He took the loss in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series when the Padres were eliminated by Philadelphia.
A native of Bolivar, Venezuela, Suarez pitched for the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in 2021. He finished with 42 saves as he posted a 1.16 ERA. Suarez spent several seasons in NPB, where he went 7–13 with a 2.81 ERA.
In 2015, Suarez pitched for Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican League. He was 5–0 with 23 saves.
