The 28-year-old Lamet had not pitched since leaving his final start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missing the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that surgery wasn’t needed and underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in the offseason.
Lamet had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and didn’t return until the second half of 2019.
Lamet was 3-1 in 12 starts last year, when he finished fourth in balloting for the NL Cy Young Award. He averaged 12.1 strikeouts per game and had a 2.09 ERA, third-best in the NL.
His quick exit came a day after left-hander Adrian Morejon had Tommy John surgery.
