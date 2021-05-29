Astros: DH Yordan Alvarez missed a second straight game with a sore right wrist. ... OF Michael Brantley was placed on the injured list on Friday, retroactive to Tuesday, with tightness in his right hamstring. ... LHP Kent Emanuel was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Wednesday, with left elbow soreness. ... C Jason Castro was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with left Achilles tendon soreness.