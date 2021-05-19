Padres: Tingler said in the postgame interview that 1B Eric Hosmer has been cleared to rejoin the team and SS Fernando Tatis Jr. will be evaluated Wednesday to see if he passes COVID-19 protocols. Tingler said before the game he hopes RF Wil Myers can be activated this weekend. They were among five players placed on the injured list last week. Tatis and Myers tested positive, while Hosmer, Profar and Mateo went on the IL for contact tracing. Profar and Mateo were activated Monday night.