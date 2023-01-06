Padres sign Engel, Honeywell to 1-year contracts

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres signed outfielder Adam Engel and right-hander Brent Honeywell to one-year contracts on Friday.
The 27-year-old Honeywell made his big league debut with Tampa Bay in 2021 and appeared in three games after missing the previous three seasons due to injury. The Rays’ second-round draft pick in 2014, he was traded to Oakland on Nov. 19, 2021, and split the 2022 season between Class A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas. He made 13 appearances, including two starts, with a combined 7.08 ERA.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports