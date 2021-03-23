The Padres said Tatis will be reevaluated on Wednesday.
Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history on Feb. 22, a $340 million, 14-year deal.
Other than that, it hasn’t been a smooth spring for the 22-year-old superstar. He missed time with flu-like symptoms and then jarred himself after diving headfirst into home on a flyball to shallow left field in a game on March 13.
