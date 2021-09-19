After a short conference, Arrieta was pulled from the game and replaced by Craig Stammen.
The 35-year-old former Cy Young Award winner was signed by the Padres last month after being released by the Chicago Cubs.
Arrieta was activated off the injured list on Sept. 3 after missing 10 games with a strained left hamstring. He was 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in three starts for the playoff-contending Padres before facing the Cardinals.
Arrieta allowed five runs, four of them earned, on two hits and a walk, against St. Louis.
The Padres placed fellow starting pitcher Blake Snell on the injured list with a left adductor groin strain on Sept. 15.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports