Pittsburgh Pirates (23-20, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (23-23, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Pirates.

The Padres are 11-13 on their home turf. San Diego is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 25 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 14-11 on the road. Pittsburgh is slugging .388 as a unit. Josh Bell leads the team with a slugging percentage of .715. The Pirates won the last meeting 7-2. Steven Brault earned his first victory and Bell went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Pittsburgh. Nick Margevicius registered his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 14 home runs and is batting .260. Ty France is 7-for-31 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bell leads the Pirates with 42 RBIs and is batting .335. Gregory Polanco is 10-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .279 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.