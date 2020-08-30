The Rockies are 10-8 against NL West teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .362.
The Padres are 12-13 against division opponents. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for third in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the club with a mark of .408.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .598.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 30 RBIs and is batting .302.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.