Colorado Rockies (52-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-61, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (10-5, 4.82 ERA) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.90 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Tatis Jr. puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Rockies.

The Padres are 24-26 against the rest of their division. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .385.

The Rockies are 23-31 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .322. The Padres won the last meeting 8-5. Andres Munoz earned his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Jairo Diaz took his third loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .559. Eric Hosmer is 9-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 135 hits and has 65 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 2-8, .282 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

