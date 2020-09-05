The Athletics are 13-5 on their home turf. The Oakland offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Robbie Grossman leads the team with a mark of .267.
The Padres are 12-10 in road games. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for fourth in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the team with a mark of .390.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 33 hits and has 25 RBIs.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
