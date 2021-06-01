San Diego Padres’ Tommy Pham (28) gets the chain swag from Fernando Tatis Jr. after Pham hit a two-run hime run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)By Associated PressJune 2, 2021 at 2:26 a.m. UTCCHICAGO — San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has left the game against the Chicago Cubs because of right oblique tightness.Tatis exited after hitting a fly to left in the sixth inning on Tuesday. He was replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim in the bottom half.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightTatis is hitting .293 with 16 home runs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.Loading...View more