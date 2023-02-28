Padres' Tatis plays exhibition, 1st game since hurt in 2021

PEORIA, Ariz. — Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to play his first game for San Diego after missing the 2022 season because of an injury and drug suspension.

Tatis was in the lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter and batting second in an exhibition against San Francisco.

Tatis broke his left wrist on Oct. 3, 2021, and was on the cusp of returning when he was suspended for 80 games last Aug. 12 following a positive test for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis blamed his positive PED test on a cream he said he took for ringworm.