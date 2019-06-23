San Diego Padres (38-39, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (35-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (6-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (3-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Pirates are 16-19 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Padres are 17-19 on the road. San Diego has slugged .423 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a .612 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 23 home runs. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Crick earned his third victory and Jose Osuna went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Craig Stammen took his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 89 hits and has 66 RBIs. Reynolds is 16-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 23 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Manny Machado is 20-for-43 with four doubles, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 5-5, .293 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.