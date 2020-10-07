The Dodgers are 27-13 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has a team batting average of .186 this postseason, Mookie Betts has lead them with an average of .333, including four extra base hits and three RBIs.
The Padres have gone 24-16 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .348 this postseason, Jake Cronenworth leads them with an OBP of .625 in 11 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and is batting .307.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .571.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (undisclosed), Jose Castillo: (lat).
