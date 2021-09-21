“We’re the leaders of this organization, of this team, so with the pressure of trying to win, the emotions that go through everything, we’ve got Fernando over here who’s about to win the MVP, we’ve got a team that’s trying to compete and get to the World Series, we haven’t been playing so great baseball so emotions get involved and it gets the better of us at all times,” Machado said. “Those are situations we learn as leaders, as a team, as an organization, and we just get better from that.”