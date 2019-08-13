Texas Rangers (59-59, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (50-72, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-7, 3.60 ERA) Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (2-5, 6.83 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Texas will face off at Rogers Centre Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 23-36 on their home turf. Toronto has hit 186 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 21, averaging one every 20.8 at-bats.

The Rangers are 24-37 on the road. Texas has hit 169 home runs as a team this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 21, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 21 home runs and is batting .238. Teoscar Hernandez is 8-for-28 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Odor leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Willie Calhoun is 6-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

