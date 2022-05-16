Parra says he is retiring as player, becoming Nats assistant

WASHINGTON — Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.

“It’s time for me to step aside to take on new professional and personal challenges,” the 35-year-old outfielder wrote Monday on Instagram. “It’s not an easy decision to make for any athlete, but I am happy with what I have achieved in these 12 years in the major leagues.”