BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees on Sunday.
The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (right triceps).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
