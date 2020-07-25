BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
The Nationals went 50-31 on their home field in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The Yankees went 46-35 on the road in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team last year while averaging 9.2 hits per game.
INJURIES: Nationals: Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).
Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).
