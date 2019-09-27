Paxton’s departure ended his career-best streak of victories in 10 consecutive starts. The club said he was taken out as a precaution with a tight left glute muscle.

The 15-game winner gave up a two-run homer to Danny Santana before finishing his only inning with a strikeout of Rougned Odor. It was Paxton’s final start before the playoffs for the AL East champions.

Manager Aaron Boone said before the game he anticipated Paxton’s start being shorter than usual, but thought Paxton would make it to the middle innings.

