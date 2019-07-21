Colorado Rockies (46-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (64-33, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (8-5, 5.12 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (5-4, 3.94 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Colorado will face off at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The Yankees are 38-16 in home games. New York has hit 162 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 29, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 20-28 away from home. The Colorado offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .312. The Yankees won the last meeting 11-5. Masahiro Tanaka notched his seventh victory and Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for New York. Antonio Senzatela registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 40 extra base hits and is batting .223. Didi Gregorius is 6-for-32 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 74 RBIs and is batting .305. Trevor Story is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .252 batting average, 8.90 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: day-to-day (head), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal/elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

