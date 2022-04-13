Peacock's Sunday package to be called 'MLB Sunday Leadoff'

STAMFORD, Conn. — Peacock’s Sunday morning Major League Baseball package will be called “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” NBC Sports said Wednesday.
The first game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on May 8 will also air on NBC.
On each of the Sundays a game is on Peacock, it will be the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. EDT, when the remainder of the day’s schedule will begin.
Peacock will also air the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which features the top minor-league prospects. The game will be played during All-Star Week festivities at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in July.
