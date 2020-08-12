BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
The Blue Jays went 35-46 at home in 2019. Toronto hit .236 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last year.
The Marlins finished 27-54 in road games in 2019. Miami pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.74.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Toronto leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
