The Mets didn’t get a hit until Luis Guillorme snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a one-out single in the fifth. Michael Conforto singled with one out in the sixth and scored from first on Pete Alonso’s double to trim the lead to 5-1. Francisco Lindor tripled in the eighth for his 1,000th career hit and came home on Conforto’s 14th homer, a 418-foot shot to right off Dylan Lee, to make it 6-3.