Reds: INF/OF Nick Senzel had his left knee cleaned out by Dr. Timothy Kremchek during an operation on Friday. There is no timetable for his return. “Nothing that happened in the surgery will change the fact that he has every intention of being back as soon as possible and play a lot of the year,” manager David Bell said. ... INF Mike Moustakas (right heel) is still running in water, but “the mobility, everything’s like coming back to him,” Bell said. ... With Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) on the 10-day injured list, Bell said RHP Vladimir Gutiérrez will make another start Wednesday against Philadelphia. Gutiérrez pitched five innings of one-run ball in his major league debut Friday.