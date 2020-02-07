The Dodgers went to their first arbitration case since defeating reliever Joe Beimel in 2007. The hearing was held before Elizabeth Neumeier, Walt De Treux and Howard Edelman.
Pederson hit a career-high 36 home runs last season and improved defensively. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter did not have a homer off a left-handed pitcher.
Earlier this week, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene lost their cases.
Thirteen players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.
