Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (non-displaced rib fracture) returned to the lineup after being sidelined since May 12. ... The Cardinals were hopeful LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back tightness) won’t need to go on a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, manager Mike Shildt said. ... RHP Kodi Whitley (back) has resumed playing catch and could throw off the mound in the next three to five days, Shildt said.