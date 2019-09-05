Los Angeles Dodgers’ Joc Pederson hits a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Joc Pederson hit a leadoff homer and a two-run shot as the Los Angeles Dodgers set a National League record with their 250th long ball this season in beating the Colorado Rockies 7-3 Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Pederson, on a powerful tear at the plate, socked five homers and a double in a string of six at-bats that dated back to Sunday. He sat out Tuesday, one day after crashing into the outfield wall to make a catch.

The Dodgers’ magic number dropped to four to clinch their seventh straight NL West title.

Los Angeles surpassed the previous NL home run mark of 249 set by Houston in 2000. The Dodgers slugged 12 homers in the series while outscoring the Rockies 28-15.

Colorado lost its season-high ninth in a row and 11th straight at Dodger Stadium.

Adam Kolarek (6-3) got two outs for the win.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, the NL starter in the All-Star Game, was looking to bounce back after his worst stretch of the season. He ended up with a no-decision after losing three in a row. During that stretch, Ryu’s ERA has jumped from 1.45 to 2.45, the highest it’s been since May.

Ryu allowed three runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, his third consecutive start in which the left-hander hasn’t gone beyond the fifth inning. He struck out five and walked a season-high four.

Pederson had four homers in the series, hitting two of the Dodgers’ seven in a 16-9 victory Monday in which he tied his career high with five RBIs.

In the finale, Pederson’s two-run drive in the fourth extended the lead to 7-2 and scored Ryu, who singled with two outs to keep the inning going.

Sandwiched around Pederson’s homers was a four-run third inning in which the Dodgers played small ball for a change. Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger had RBI singles. Justin Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Pederson, and Turner came home on Matt Beaty’s groundout to third.

The Dodgers were limited to one hit by Colorado’s bullpen over the final four innings.

The Rockies’ runs came on RBI singles by Ryan McMahon, Drew Butera and Ian Desmond.

Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (8-10) gave up five runs for a franchise-record seventh straight game along with four hits in three innings of his fourth straight loss. He struck out one and walked one in his career-high 21st start of the season.

Senzatela is the first major league pitcher to allow five or more runs in seven straight games since 2011, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (left groin strain) threw, but his progress remains slow.

Dodgers: INF Alex Verdugo (right oblique strain) will end his rehab stint at rookie-level Ogden because of back soreness. It’s possible he’ll be sent to the team’s spring training facility in Arizona to take at-bats, but he won’t join the team next week in Baltimore. ... LHP Rich Hill (left forearm strain) faces hitters Friday. ... RHP Dustin May faced hitters and his “command could have been better,” manager Dave Roberts said. May was struck on the side of his head by a liner in Arizona last weekend. ... INF Max Muncy (broken right wrist) worked in the batting cage and took grounders. His soreness has lessened and the team hopes he’ll return next week.

IN THE SEATS

The Dodgers topped the 3.5 million mark in home attendance, drawing 3,565,539 through 73 games. They’ve led the majors in home attendance for six straight years and are on pace to break their single-season mark of 3,857,500 set last year. They’re averaging 48,843, the first team since the New York Mets (49,902) and New York Yankees (53,070) in 2008 to average over 48,000.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Off on Thursday before RHP Tim Melville (1-1, 3.86 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game set at San Diego on Friday.

Dodgers: After an off day, LHP Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.96) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against rival San Francisco.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.