A decision by arbitrators Robert Herman, Jeanne Charles and Margaret Brogan is expected Wednesday. Báez is eligible for free agency after this season.
Teams are 3-0 in decisions this year, with a decision expected later Tuesday for Colorado catcher Tony Wolters. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos and Atlanta reliever Shane Greene all lost their cases.
Nine players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.
